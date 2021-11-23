T-Mobile paying $19.5 million to settle with FCC over 911 outage

Nov. 23, 2021 2:07 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Tak Yeung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • T-Mobile (TMUS +1.6%) will pay $19.5 million to settle a Federal Communications Commission investigation into compliance with the FCC's 911 rules.
  • That stems from a lengthy summer 2020 outage in which the FCC says caused the "complete failure" of more than 23,000 calls to the emergency-service number.
  • The agency issued a letter of inquiry on the matter to T-Mobile in December 2020.
  • In the settlement, along with the payment T-Mobile will implement a compliance plan with new commitments to improve 911 outage notices given to public safety answering points.
  • The outage hit T-Mobile at midday June 15, 2020, and lasted for 12 hours and 13 minutes.
