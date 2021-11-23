DexCom drops after filing for shelf registration document

  • DexCom (DXCM -4.2%) shares have slightly recovered after recording the sharpest intraday loss since late April following submission of a Shelf Registration Statement with the SEC on Monday for issuance of the company’s common stock.
  • With the filing, DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has registered more than 2.0M shares of its common stock at a par value of $0.001 per share to be issued.
  • The share issuance follows a Collaboration and License Agreement signed by the company with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Onduo, LLC, DexCom (DXCM) said in a regulatory filing on Monday after the close.
  • The decline in DexCom shares has coincided with a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue recorded by the rival medical equipment manufacturer Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 today. The company management attributed the weaker topline growth to COVID-19 impact and labor shortage that affected the procedure volumes mainly in the U.S.
