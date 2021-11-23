CommScope gains 8% as chairman, CFO buy shares

Nov. 23, 2021 3:07 PM ETCommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM) is up 7.9% today after some insider buying.
  • In SEC filings, the company disclosed that Chairman Claudius Watts bought 35,000 shares over the past week. At prices between $9.7282 and $9.8802 each, Watts spent about $342,000 on shares from Nov. 18-22. The moves leave him with direct beneficial ownership of 410,677 shares.
  • Also, Chief Financial Officer David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares at $9.7962 on Nov. 18, for an outlay of just under $245,000. That move leaves him with direct beneficial ownership of 86,900 shares.
  • Since Aug. 4, shares in the company have lost 49% of their value:COMM last six months
