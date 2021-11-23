Why is Tesla stock dipping today?
Nov. 23, 2021 3:19 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor106 Comments
- Tesla (TSLA -5.2%) is cooling off after gaining in five straight sessions.
- The stock is still up 6% over the last week and 27% over the last six weeks.
- Trading volume today on TSLA is more than 30M shares.
- Despite the trillion dollar market cap for Tesla, the stock still has the fifth highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating in the auto sector.
