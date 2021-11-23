Chart Talk: Cathie Wood’s ARKG hits 14-month trading low
Nov. 23, 2021 4:02 PM ETARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (BATS:ARKG) continues to sink on Tuesday as the ETF closes out -1.2% and has now touched a 14-month trading low.
- ARKG hit an intraday low of $62.67, which it has not seen since Sept. of 2020. For the month of Nov., the ETF is -15% and has lost over $522M in capital outflows as per etfdb.com data. From a YTD vantage point, ARKG is -30.2%.
- Below is a 14-month chart showing the decline in ARKG as it has now closed negative for the fifth straight session. ARKG is not the only ETF Cathie Wood controls that is trending in the red. ARKK has now closed to the downside in eight of the last ten trading sessions.