Nutanix EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue
Nov. 23, 2021 4:05 PM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.12; GAAP EPS of -$1.95 misses by $1.06.
- Revenue of $378.52M (+21.0% Y/Y) beats by $10.69M.
- Shares +0.89%.
- Press Release
Delivers 33% YoY ACV Billings Growth and 21% YoY Revenue Growth.
F2Q Outlook: Revenue of $400-$410M vs. consensus of $400.34M; ACV Billings $195 - $200 million; Non-GAAP Gross Margin of ~82% to 82.5%; and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses of $360 - $365 million.
- 2022 Outlook: Revenue of $1.615-$1.630B vs. consensus of $1.6B; ACV Billings $740 - $750 million; Non-GAAP Gross Margin of ~82%; and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses of $1.48 - $1.49B.