Nutanix EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue

Nov. 23, 2021 4:05 PM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.12; GAAP EPS of -$1.95 misses by $1.06.
  • Revenue of $378.52M (+21.0% Y/Y) beats by $10.69M.
  • Shares +0.89%.
  • Press Release

  • Delivers 33% YoY ACV Billings Growth and 21% YoY Revenue Growth.

  • F2Q Outlook: Revenue of $400-$410M vs. consensus of $400.34M; ACV Billings $195 - $200 million; Non-GAAP Gross Margin of ~82% to 82.5%; and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses of $360 - $365 million.

  • 2022 Outlook: Revenue of $1.615-$1.630B vs. consensus of $1.6B; ACV Billings $740 - $750 million; Non-GAAP Gross Margin of ~82%; and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses of $1.48 - $1.49B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.