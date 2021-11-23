LiqTech picks new CFO
Nov. 23, 2021 4:27 PM ETLiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- LiqTech (NASDAQ:LIQT) appointed Simon Stadil as its CFO, effective Nov.22; most recent CFO, Claus Toftegaard took over the newly created position of Project Director overseeing the company's projects in China and Denmark.
- Most recently, Mr. Stadil served at Welltec, an international provider of robotic well solutions for the oil and gas industry, as Director of Treasury & Investor Relations, Regional CFO Americas and Africa, and most recently as VP, Global Finance.
- "Given the numerous global expansion opportunities LiqTech is pursuing, including our plans to develop a new manufacturing facility in China to address black carbon emissions from inland and ocean-going vessels scheduled to open in 2022, we felt it was important to have dedicated management of these key initiatives," CEO Sune Mathiesen commented.