Clearsign Technologies reports Q3 results
Nov. 24, 2021 4:09 AM ETClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Clearsign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR): Q3 Cash and cash equivalents and short term investment of $8.84m.
- Press Release
- "We made progress in the commercialization of our products, including the recent receipt of a process burner order for a multi heater project. We fabricated and demonstrated our products in full scale installations and have received interest from our customers. As a result, we are seeing greater customer inquiries and proposal opportunities, and have developed a robust proposal pipeline in both our process burner and boiler burner technologies," says Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer.