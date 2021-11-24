Clearsign Technologies reports Q3 results

Nov. 24, 2021 4:09 AM ETClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Clearsign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR): Q3 Cash and cash equivalents and short term investment of $8.84m.
  • Press Release
  • "We made progress in the commercialization of our products, including the recent receipt of a process burner order for a multi heater project. We fabricated and demonstrated our products in full scale installations and have received interest from our customers. As a result, we are seeing greater customer inquiries and proposal opportunities, and have developed a robust proposal pipeline in both our process burner and boiler burner technologies," says Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.