WISeKey rises ~8% as it signs agreement with Luminaries21.com and OISTE.ORG Foundation to launch NFTs
Nov. 23, 2021 4:35 PM ETWISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) signs an agreement with Luminaries21.com and OISTE.ORG Foundation, to develop high-end NFTs specifically designed for Good by WISe.ART with the support of 1090 worldwide leader members of Luminaries 21.
- The NFTs will be combined with specific social causes in order to develop and fund concrete solutions targeting the United Nations global sustainable goals, among others.
- Luminaries 21 will work together with WISekey and OISTE.ORG foundation, to encourage NFT humanitarian specific causes
- Shares +8.3% during after market hours.
