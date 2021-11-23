WISeKey rises ~8% as it signs agreement with Luminaries21.com and OISTE.ORG Foundation to launch NFTs

Data protection and secure online payments. Cyber internet security technologies and data encryption . Closeup view of man`s hand using laptop with virtual digital screen with icon of lock on it.

Traitov/iStock via Getty Images

  • WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) signs an agreement with Luminaries21.com and OISTE.ORG Foundation, to develop high-end NFTs specifically designed for Good by WISe.ART with the support of 1090 worldwide leader members of Luminaries 21.
  • The NFTs will be combined with specific social causes in order to develop and fund concrete solutions targeting the United Nations global sustainable goals, among others.
  • Luminaries 21 will work together with WISekey and OISTE.ORG foundation, to encourage NFT humanitarian specific causes
  • Shares +8.3% during after market hours.
  • Also read: 'WISeKey upgrades semiconductors to include NFTs Technology'
