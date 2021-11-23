Tupperware Brands expands financial flexibility with new $880M in secured credit facility
Nov. 23, 2021 4:41 PM ETTupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) successfully raised $880M in a new secured credit facility for refinancing its existing credit facilities.
- The New Facility consists of a 5-year, $480M Revolving Credit Facility, and a 5-year, $400M Term Loan; term loan includes a €176M Euro tranche, which aligns with the company's international business footprint, operational needs, and evolving tax strategy.
- Under the new facility, the interest rate on term loans will be lower by over 6 percentage points, extends credit facility maturity by 2.5 years to 2026, increases liquidity by ~$100M.
- The transaction lowers the company's cost of capital, extends maturity, resets financial covenants to enhance operating flexibility, and increases liquidity through a higher level of revolver capacity.
- Shares trading 3% higher after hours