Tupperware Brands expands financial flexibility with new $880M in secured credit facility

Storaging health

LukaTDB/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) successfully raised $880M in a new secured credit facility for refinancing its existing credit facilities.
  • The New Facility consists of a 5-year, $480M Revolving Credit Facility, and a 5-year, $400M Term Loan; term loan includes a €176M Euro tranche, which aligns with the company's international business footprint, operational needs, and evolving tax strategy.
  • Under the new facility, the interest rate on term loans will be lower by over 6 percentage points, extends credit facility maturity by 2.5 years to 2026, increases liquidity by ~$100M.
  • The transaction lowers the company's cost of capital, extends maturity, resets financial covenants to enhance operating flexibility, and increases liquidity through a higher level of revolver capacity.
  • Shares trading 3% higher after hours
