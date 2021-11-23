Thyssenkrupp plunges after Cevian cuts stake nearly in half

  • Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) tumbles more than 6% in European trading after activist shareholder Cevian Capital said it had cut its stake in the company to 7.9% from 15%.
  • Cevian did not disclose what it received for selling the shares, but the hedge fund built its stake in 2013-14 at an average 17.81/share, so it would have recorded a substantial loss, according to the Wall Street Journal.
  • This is the first sell-down of Cevian's stake in Thyssenkrupp, which could create some dilution for existing shareholders, Jefferies analysts say.
  • Thyssenkrupp shares have gained more than 20% in the last month, with the company guiding for a breakeven in cash flow in its FY 2022 after years of burning cash and reporting better than expected Q4 earnings.
