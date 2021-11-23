Ghana OKs Chifeng Gold's takeover of Golden Star Resources

Nov. 23, 2021 1:42 PM ETGolden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Mine Shaft

borchee/iStock via Getty Images

  • Golden Star Resources (GSS -0.3%) says China's Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining received approval from the government of Ghana to proceed with the acquisition of the company for $470M.
  • Golden Star owns 90% of the Wassa gold mine in southwest Ghana, with the remainder held by the government, which expressed no objection to Chifeng taking control of Wassa.
  • The 30-year mining lease for Wassa, which produced 168K oz. of gold in 2020, expires in September 2022, but Chifeng is confident the government will approve an extension.
  • The Chinese company last year attempted to buy the Bibiana gold mine in the country, but Ghana's government suddenly canceled the mining lease and halted operations.
  • The Gifeng takeover is subject to the approval of 66.75% of the votes cast by Golden Star shareholders, which Seeking Alpha contributor Fun Trading thinks is "only a formality."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.