Ghana OKs Chifeng Gold's takeover of Golden Star Resources
Nov. 23, 2021 1:42 PM ETGolden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Golden Star Resources (GSS -0.3%) says China's Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining received approval from the government of Ghana to proceed with the acquisition of the company for $470M.
- Golden Star owns 90% of the Wassa gold mine in southwest Ghana, with the remainder held by the government, which expressed no objection to Chifeng taking control of Wassa.
- The 30-year mining lease for Wassa, which produced 168K oz. of gold in 2020, expires in September 2022, but Chifeng is confident the government will approve an extension.
- The Chinese company last year attempted to buy the Bibiana gold mine in the country, but Ghana's government suddenly canceled the mining lease and halted operations.
- The Gifeng takeover is subject to the approval of 66.75% of the votes cast by Golden Star shareholders, which Seeking Alpha contributor Fun Trading thinks is "only a formality."