FDA denies Breakthrough Designation for Relief partner NRx Pharma's aviptadil
Nov. 24, 2021 2:09 AM ETRelief Therapeutics Holding AG (RLFTF), NRXPBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) announces that its collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) has issued a CEO Update announcing that the FDA has denied Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for aviptadil (Zyesami).
- In denying BTD, the FDA noted that NRx did not distinguish the effects of Zyesami from the reported effects of remdesivir in critically-ill patients.
- NRx did not review the reported efficacy of other medications in its BTD application largely because Zyesami was studied in patients who had already exhausted all approved therapy, including remdesivir.
- The FDA additionally raised statistical methodology questions that prompted NRx to seek an independent reanalysis of the clinical trial data.
- Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.
- NRx has been advised that this analysis confirms the statistical significance of the survival advantage seen in patients treated with Zyesami and looks forward to sharing this new information with the FDA.
- Enrollment in the NIH ACTIV-3b trial comparing aviptadil to remdesivir and to placebo continues and has passed the midpoint of the targeted 640 patients. The next meeting of the independent Data Safety and Monitoring Board is scheduled for December 13.
- Last month, NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) reported positive aviptadil data in critical COVID-19.