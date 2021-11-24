Hemp acquires American Sustainable Rubber Company to improve crop harvesting
Nov. 24, 2021 4:10 AM ETHemp, Inc (HEMP)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor6 Comments
- In an all-stock transaction, Hemp (OTCPK:HEMP) has purchased a 100% membership interest from United American Healthcare Corporation (UAHC), a diversified holdings company, to acquire full ownership of American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC (ASR), which is pursuing large-scale production of natural rubber through a genetically modified rubber source at The Ohio State University.
- The acquisition will enable Hemp to leverage ASR’s proprietary intellectual property to improve its hemp grows and harvesting.
- “This is Hemp, Inc.’s second major acquisition in less than 3 months. Our first acquisition was in September, of this year. We acquired Ferris Holding, Inc., a leading co-packer and manufacturer based in Las Vegas, Nevada. This allowed us to expand our product launches in the global hemp market... These strategic acquisitions allow us to develop new avenues of long-term profitable growth that I’m sure our shareholders will appreciate," said Jim Hancock, President of Hemp, Inc.
- “The possibility and profitability this acquisition affords us is a huge game changer for Hemp, Inc. and added value to our shareholders. Leveraging this technology with our hemp grows makes this an unbeatable partnership,” said Hancock.
- In July 2021, Hemp appointed M&A specialist, James Hancock as President.