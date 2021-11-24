Refinance falls 15% as interest rates surge, rates expected to fall next week

Nov. 24, 2021 7:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • MBA Mortgage Applications
  • Composite Index: -7.2% vs. +1.8% the previous week.
  • Purchase Index: +5% vs. +5% the previous week
  • Refinance Index: -15% vs. +0.4% the previous week
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.31% from 3.24% in the prior week.
  • Refinance demand was 41% lower than the same week one year ago. Purchase was down 8% from week ago.
  • The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 59.4% of total applications from 63.1% the previous week.
  • “As home-price appreciation continues at a double-digit pace, buyers of newer, pricier homes continue to dominate purchase activity, while the share of first-time buyer activity remains depressed,” added Kan.
  • While rates rose for much of last week, they made a swift reversal on Friday, when news hit of the omicron variant. By Tuesday the average rate on the 30-year fixed had fallen 15 basis points, according to Mortgage News Daily.
