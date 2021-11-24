Standard Lithium gets $100M direct investment from Koch Strategic Platforms
Nov. 24, 2021 7:13 AM ETStandard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) +5.1% pre-market on news it will receive a $100M investment from a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group through a direct private placement.
- Standard Lithium to issue nearly 13.5M common shares at a price of C$9.43 ($7.42) each.
- The company and Koch Industries subsidiaries say they will explore ways to work collaboratively in several key areas, including key process equipment, engineering, procurement, and construction services; and the trading of materials that will be required by the company in the future.
- "This is an exciting time for energy transformation and we believe KSP’s investment in Standard Lithium can help accelerate the production of lithium resources" in the United States, Koch Strategic Platforms President David Park says.
- Standard Lithium shares fell last week after a short report from Blue Orca said the company was "massively overvalued."