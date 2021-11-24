Qualcomm buys Clay AIR; terms undisclosed
- Corum announces that its client, Clay AIR, has been acquired by Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).
- Clay AIR was founded in 2015 and provides a high-performing, hardware-agnostic solution for hand tracking and gesture recognition in real-time.
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- “Qualcomm and Clay AIR are both driven by a common vision of powering a seamless and high-performance metaverse experience for users and developers, and the acquisition of Clay AIR strengthens Qualcomm Technologies’ complete XR technology stack, for which hand tracking and gesture recognition technology is essential,” adds Thomas Amilien, CEO and Founder of Clay AIR.
