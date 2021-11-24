Deere tops Q4 estimates, posts record full-year net income
- Deere (NYSE:DE) +2.8% pre-market after reporting FQ4 earnings and revenues that topped Wall Street expectations, even as its operations were slowed for about three weeks by the strike that included more than a third of the company's U.S. workforce.
- Q4 net income jumped 69% Y/Y to $1.28B from $757M in the year-ago quarter, as revenues rose 16% to $11.33B.
- For the full year, net income of $5.96B more than doubled the $2.8B earned in the previous year and easily beat the company's prior record earnings of $3.5B set in 2013.
- Q4 sales for production and precision agriculture surged 23% to $4.66B, small agriculture and turf increased 17% to $2.81B, and construction and forestry rose 14% to $2.81B, with all three segments citing higher shipment volumes and price realization.
- Deere forecasts FY 2022 net income in the $6.5B-$7B, in line with analyst consensus estimate of $6.77B.
- "We expect demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from positive fundamentals, including favorable crop prices, economic growth, and increased investment in infrastructure," Chairman and CEO John May said. "At the same time, we anticipate supply-chain pressures will continue to pose challenges in our industries."
- Deere shares have gained ~30% in the past year, bit ahead of the S&P 500.