FDA gives positive feedback for Algernon Pharma's Phase 1 ifenprodil lung cancer study

Nov. 24, 2021 8:15 AM ETAlgernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGNPF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

lung cancer

SciePro/iStock via Getty Images

  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AGNPF) has received positive feedback from the U.S. FDA at its pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) meeting for its investigation of NP-120 (Ifenprodil) for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC).
  • As a result of the feedback, the Company is not planning to conduct any additional pre-clinical research and will immediately move to file an IND application to begin its Phase 1 SCLC study as soon as possible.
  • The FDA meeting also produced very helpful guidance on the protocol design and endpoints for the planned SCLC study.
  • The Company also plans to apply for orphan drug designation for Ifenprodil to treat patients with SCLC. The U.S. Orphan Drug Act grants special status to a drug for the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of a rare disease or condition.
  • The Company’s decision to investigate Ifenprodil and move it into human trials for SCLC is based on a preclinical study, authored by Dr. William North, and published in January 2019, entitled, “Small-Cell Lung Cancer Growth Inhibition: Synergism Between NMDA Receptor Blockade and Chemotherapy”.
  • In addition, AGNPF is also planning to file a Pre-IND meeting request for Ifenprodil and the investigation of pancreatic cancer in a Phase 1 study.
  • Last month, Algernon filed for a pre-IND meeting with FDA for chronic cough therapy.
