General Mills to sell European Dough businesses to Cérélia
Nov. 24, 2021 General Mills, Inc. (GIS)
- In order to reshape the company’s portfolio for sustainable, profitable growth, General Mills (NYSE:GIS) has agreed to sell its European dough businesses to Cérélia, a ready-to-bake dough solutions.
- The proposed transactions includes company's branded and private label dough businesses in Germany, the UK, and Ireland, including the Knack & Back and Jus-Rol brands.
- The transactions is expected to close by the end of FY2022.
- Yesterday, the company announced its intention to raise prices for hundreds of items by as much as 20% in mid-January, according to a letter seen by CNN.