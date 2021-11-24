General Mills to sell European Dough businesses to Cérélia

Nov. 24, 2021 8:20 AM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • In order to reshape the company’s portfolio for sustainable, profitable growth, General Mills (NYSE:GIS) has agreed to sell its European dough businesses to Cérélia, a ready-to-bake dough solutions.
  • The proposed transactions includes company's branded and private label dough businesses in Germany, the UK, and Ireland, including the Knack & Back and Jus-Rol brands.
  • The transactions is expected to close by the end of FY2022.
  • Yesterday, the company announced its intention to raise prices for hundreds of items by as much as 20% in mid-January, according to a letter seen by CNN.
