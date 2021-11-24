Ant Group valuation said cut by 15% by major investor Warburg Pincus

Alibaba Headquarter in Hangzhou

Philiphotographer/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Fintech Ant Group's (NYSE:BABA) valuation is said to have been cut by 15% to below $200B by major investor Warburg Pincus.
  • Private equity firm Warburg Pincus, who was a large investor in Ant's 2018 fundraising, cut the company's valuation to $191B at end of September from $224B at the end of June, according to a Reuters report, which cited sources. The report also said there are signs that Ant's planned IPO won't be happening anytime soon.
  • Warburg changed its valuation methodology for the fintech giant, citing “regulatory developments and the impact of ongoing restructuring," according to Reuters.
  • Ant Group was ordered by Chinese regulators to restructure into a financial holding company, and Alibaba (BABA), which holds Ant Group stake, had to pay a record $2.75B antitrust fine in April.
  • Last year, Ant was valued at $315B ahead of its blockbuster IPO dual listing, which regulators pulled at the last minute in November. In May, Fidelity cut Ant Group's valuation to $144B implied valuation from its $300B heights.
  • Separately, the WSJ reported earlier that Ant has set up a new consumer finance company and has folded its credit business into the new entity as part of Ant's restructuring efforts aimed at appeasing Chinese authorities.
  • Ant Group (BABA) director Fred Hu told Nikkei in July that he expected that the company will be able to resume its suspended IPO "before too long."
  • Earlier this week, Alibaba, Baidu among decliners in wake of Chinese government fines.
