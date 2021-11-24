Seelos Therapeutics jumps 9% on acquisition of license for sublingual ketamine wafers

Nov. 24, 2021 8:30 AM ET

  • Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) gains 8.7% premarket after entering into an exclusive license agreement, whereby it acquired a worldwide license (excluding China, Taiwan, Macau and Hong Kong) from iX Biopharma for Wafermine, a sublingual racemic ketamine wafer, and a worldwide license for other sublingual ketamine wafers, delivered using a proprietary fast-dissolving wafer-based drug delivery platform technology known as WaferiX.
  • Pursuant to the License Agreement, Seelos will pay iX Biopharma, a one-time, upfront fee of $9M, comprised of $3.5M in cash and $5.5M in restricted shares of Seelos' common stock for license of Wafermine and WaferiX in other ketamine formulations, and clinical supplies.
  • Seelos will also pay certain contingent milestone payments and a low double-digit royalty on future net sales of certain licensed products.
  • Seelos plans to evaluate sublingual ketamine, now named SLS-003, in pain indications such as chronic neuropathic pain and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and in additional psychiatric disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
  • The FDA has granted Wafermine Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of CRPS.
  • Earlier today, SEEL announced plans to raise $20M in senior convertible notes offering.
