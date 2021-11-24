Q3 GDP estimate stays steady at 2.1%
Nov. 24, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Q3 GDP (second estimate) +2.1% vs. +2.1% consensus and +2.0% prior estimate. In Q2, GDP increased 6.7%.
- Price Index 5.9% vs. +5.7% consensus, +5.7% prior.
- The increase in real GDP in the third quarter reflected increases in private inventory investment, PCE, state and local government spending, and nonresidential fixed investment that were partly offset by decreases in residential fixed investment, federal government spending, and exports.
- The price index for gross domestic purchases increased 5.5% vs. +5.8% in the second quarter.
- The PCE price index increased 5.3 percent, compared with an increase of 6.5 percent. Excluding food and energy prices, the PCE price index increased 4.5 percent, compared with an increase of 6.1 percent.
