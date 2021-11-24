October international trade deficit narrows down, exports rise more than imports growth

Nov. 24, 2021 8:41 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Global business logistics import export background and container cargo freight ship transport concept

Tryaging/iStock via Getty Images

  • October International Trade in Goods and Services: $82.9B, -14.6% from $97B in September (or down $14.1B from September levels).
  • October exports were $157.4B, 15.3B more than September exports.
  • October imports were $240.3B, $1.1B more than September imports.
  • Wholesale inventories for October stood at an estimated $758.5B (+2.2% M/M, +14.3% Y/Y).
  • Retail inventories for October were estimated at an end-of-month level of $603.6B (+0.1% M/M, -0.7% Y/Y).
  • Previously: the Advance International Trade in Goods showed a $80.9B deficit as exports increased more than imports.
