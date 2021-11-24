U.S. corporate junk bond yields creep up to highest level in almost a year
Nov. 24, 2021 8:48 AM ETiShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), JNKTLTBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- "Recent weakness in credit markets is deepening," Bloomberg Television Host Lisa Abramowicz writes in a tweet. "Yields on U.S. junk bonds rise to the highest level in nearly a year."
- The Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Index stands at 4.61%, up from its trough of just over 3.5% in June of this year.
- Of course, high yield bonds (NYSEARCA:JNK) -0.9% (NYSEARCA:HYG) -0.8% have been making lower highs since the end of September.
- The long bond yield (NASDAQ:TLT), though also at historically low levels, is also rising towards the mid-October level at 1.67%.
- In addition, "credit spreads are widening in tandem with benchmark rates," Abramowicz adds. "Relative yields on junk bonds are the highest in about three months, while for investment-grade notes, they're the highest since March."
- Keep in mind that nominal and real bond yields are at historically low levels across the risk spectrum amid the Federal Reserve's lower-zero-bound interest rate policy.
- Deutsche Bank Managing Director and Head of Global Fundamental credit Jim Reid predicts credit spreads will widen next year by as much as 30-40 basis points in investment-grade and 120-160bps in high-yield "due to a response to a more dramatic appreciation of the Fed being well behind the curve," he writes in a note to clients.
- The ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Index Effective Yield, which tracks the performance of U.S. dollar denominated below investment grade rated corporate debt, is at 4.5%, the highest point since mid-March. But the yield reached as high as 11.4% at the onset of the pandemic, and nearly 22% during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, as seen in the chart below.
- As yields rise, some Fed officials have recently come out to say that the tapering process should end sooner.