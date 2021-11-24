U.S. corporate junk bond yields creep up to highest level in almost a year

Document with title junk bond on a table. Selective focus.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • "Recent weakness in credit markets is deepening," Bloomberg Television Host Lisa Abramowicz writes in a tweet. "Yields on U.S. junk bonds rise to the highest level in nearly a year."
  • The Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Index stands at 4.61%, up from its trough of just over 3.5% in June of this year.
  • Of course, high yield bonds (NYSEARCA:JNK) -0.9% (NYSEARCA:HYG) -0.8% have been making lower highs since the end of September.
  • The long bond yield (NASDAQ:TLT), though also at historically low levels, is also rising towards the mid-October level at 1.67%.
  • In addition, "credit spreads are widening in tandem with benchmark rates," Abramowicz adds. "Relative yields on junk bonds are the highest in about three months, while for investment-grade notes, they're the highest since March."
  • Keep in mind that nominal and real bond yields are at historically low levels across the risk spectrum amid the Federal Reserve's lower-zero-bound interest rate policy.
  • Deutsche Bank Managing Director and Head of Global Fundamental credit Jim Reid predicts credit spreads will widen next year by as much as 30-40 basis points in investment-grade and 120-160bps in high-yield "due to a response to a more dramatic appreciation of the Fed being well behind the curve," he writes in a note to clients.
  • The ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Index Effective Yield, which tracks the performance of U.S. dollar denominated below investment grade rated corporate debt, is at 4.5%, the highest point since mid-March. But the yield reached as high as 11.4% at the onset of the pandemic, and nearly 22% during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, as seen in the chart below.
  • As yields rise, some Fed officials have recently come out to say that the tapering process should end sooner.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.