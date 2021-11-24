Elcora Advanced Materials acquires Moroccan Vanadium exploration company
Nov. 24, 2021 8:52 AM ETElcora Advanced Materials Corp. (ECORF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Elcora Advanced Materials (OTCPK:ECORF) acquires STE ERMAZONE which includes ten Vanadium licenses/concessions sites in Morocco.
- This strategic acquisition supports company’s plan to enhance both its mining and energy storage solutions by adding additional markets related to battery technologies.
- 100% of the outstanding securities of ERMAZONE, the company has agreed to pay consideration as follows: (i) $500,000 cash; (ii) 4,500,000 common shares; and (iii) $10,000 to be paid in remuneration at the end of each month, for a period of three years, or until the end of the employment period.
- Commented Troy Grant, CEO, “Elcora is devoted to unlocking the full potential of solar and wind through large-scale energy storage capacity. Like other minerals and metals needed for li-ion batteries, the thriving renewable industry will accelerate demand for high quality vanadium. Elcora will commence trial production to obtain sufficient material for a production process test run.”