Sandstorm's Hod Maden feasibility study affirms strong project economics

Nov. 24, 2021 8:53 AM ETSandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments

Golden background. Gold nugget. Backdrop for the project. Macro

assistantua/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) +1.7% pre-market after providing results from the Hod Maden feasibility study, which show after-tax net present value with 5% discount rate of $1.05B and an internal rate of return of 36%.
  • Sandstorm expects a 13-year mine life for Hod Maden with annual mill design capacity of 800K metric tons, and annual average production of 195K gold equiv. oz.
  • Proven and probable mineral reserves are estimated at 2.45M oz. of gold and 287M lbs. of copper.
  • Sandstorm says its upfront capital cost estimate of $309M includes a $31M contingency.
  • "The release of the Hod Maden feasibility study is a major turning point... launches [the project] into the next stage of development," President and CEO Nolan Watson says.
  • Last week, the Hod Maden environmental impact assessment received final approval from Turkey regulators.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.