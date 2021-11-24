Sandstorm's Hod Maden feasibility study affirms strong project economics
Nov. 24, 2021 8:53 AM ETSandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) +1.7% pre-market after providing results from the Hod Maden feasibility study, which show after-tax net present value with 5% discount rate of $1.05B and an internal rate of return of 36%.
- Sandstorm expects a 13-year mine life for Hod Maden with annual mill design capacity of 800K metric tons, and annual average production of 195K gold equiv. oz.
- Proven and probable mineral reserves are estimated at 2.45M oz. of gold and 287M lbs. of copper.
- Sandstorm says its upfront capital cost estimate of $309M includes a $31M contingency.
- "The release of the Hod Maden feasibility study is a major turning point... launches [the project] into the next stage of development," President and CEO Nolan Watson says.
- Last week, the Hod Maden environmental impact assessment received final approval from Turkey regulators.