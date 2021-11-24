Equinix, KKR, Blackstone said among potential bidders for Global Switch
Nov. 24, 2021
- Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and buyout firms KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) and Blackstone (NYSE:BX) are said to be among buyers considering bids for data center operator Global Switch Holdings (SWITCH).
- Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) have also expressed preliminary interest in Global Switch, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Bloomberg reported earlier this year that London-based Global Switch was exploring a potential sale that may value it at 8B pounds ($10.7B) or more.
- The interest comes after KKR (KKR) and Global Infrastructure Partners agreed to buy data center company CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) for $15B last week and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) agreed to acquire CoreSite (NYSE:COR) in a deal valued at about $10.1B.