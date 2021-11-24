mCloud prices $9.5M stock offering, Nasdaq uplisted trading starts today

Nov. 24, 2021 9:23 AM ETmCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLDF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • mCloud Technologies (OTCQB:MCLDF) priced its underwritten public offering of 2.1M units at $4.5/unit; each unit consists of one share and one warrant to purchase one share at $4.75.
  • The common shares and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 315K shares and/or an additional warrants.
  • The shares are expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq today under the symbol, "MCLD".
  • mCloud expects to receive gross proceeds of ~$9.5M; net proceeds to be used for growth initiatives in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, acceleration of our ESG optimization applications, and for general corporate purposes.
  • Offer is expected to close on Nov.29.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.