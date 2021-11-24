mCloud prices $9.5M stock offering, Nasdaq uplisted trading starts today
Nov. 24, 2021 9:23 AM ETmCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLDF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- mCloud Technologies (OTCQB:MCLDF) priced its underwritten public offering of 2.1M units at $4.5/unit; each unit consists of one share and one warrant to purchase one share at $4.75.
- The common shares and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 315K shares and/or an additional warrants.
- The shares are expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq today under the symbol, "MCLD".
- mCloud expects to receive gross proceeds of ~$9.5M; net proceeds to be used for growth initiatives in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, acceleration of our ESG optimization applications, and for general corporate purposes.
- Offer is expected to close on Nov.29.