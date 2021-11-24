Shell strikes deal to buy power from world's largest offshore wind farm
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it signed a 15-year power purchase agreement for electricity from Dogger Bank, which will be located off the coast of northeast England and become the world's largest offshore wind farm; financial terms are not disclosed.
- The deal includes a 20% power share from the third phase of Dogger Bank, or Dogger Bank C, with each phase designed for a capacity of 1.2 GW.
- Including existing agreements for Dogger Bank A and B, Shell has now secured 720 MW of the wind farm's anticipated capacity of 3.6 GW.
- Dogger Bank C also agrees to 15-year power purchase deals with Centrica Energy, SSE Energy and Danske Commodities.
- Construction of Dogger Bank, which is owned by SSE (OTCPK:SSEZY), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Eni (NYSE:E), is expected to be completed in 2026.
- Shell recently agreed to buy a majority stake in the Western Star floating wind project offshore Ireland.