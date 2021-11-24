BTIG initiates Aura Biosciences with a buy on targeted oncology approach
Nov. 24, 2021 9:34 AM ETAura Biosciences, Inc. (AURA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- BTIG has initiated Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) with a buy rating citing the company's novel targeted oncology platform.
- The firm has a $38 price target (~112% upside).
- Analyst Bert Hazlett speaks highly of Aura's lead candidate AU-011 (belzupacap sarotalocan), a virus-like drug conjugate in phase 2 for chorodial melanoma, the most common type of intraocular cancer.
- He says the double target of AU-011 "has the potential to preserve key eye structures and patients' vision, providing the potential for adoption in early-stage disease."
- Hazlett adds that the dual mechanism of action can provide tumor control and durable response.
- Aura has its IPO late last month.