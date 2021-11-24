BTIG initiates Aura Biosciences with a buy on targeted oncology approach

Nov. 24, 2021 9:34 AM ETAura Biosciences, Inc. (AURA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Close up of the conjunctival squamous cell carcinoma

flik47/iStock via Getty Images

  • BTIG has initiated Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) with a buy rating citing the company's novel targeted oncology platform.
  • The firm has a $38 price target (~112% upside).
  • Analyst Bert Hazlett speaks highly of Aura's lead candidate AU-011 (belzupacap sarotalocan), a virus-like drug conjugate in phase 2 for chorodial melanoma, the most common type of intraocular cancer.
  • He says the double target of AU-011 "has the potential to preserve key eye structures and patients' vision, providing the potential for adoption in early-stage disease."
  • Hazlett adds that the dual mechanism of action can provide tumor control and durable response.
  • Aura has its IPO late last month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.