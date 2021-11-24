Currency ETFs are in the crosshairs as the Dollar Index touches 16-month high

Nov. 24, 2021 10:28 AM ETInvesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP), UDNBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

  • The dollar index continues to surge Wednesday, hitting a 16-month high of 96.93 and looking to break through the 97 mark. The topside move has the Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP) and Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) trending as well.
  • UUP and UDN both track the U.S. dollar against a grouping of currencies that effectively make up the U.S. Dollar Index. The difference between the two is UUP comes in with a bullish angle on the dollar, whereas UDN has a bearish dollar stance.
  • From a year-to-date standpoint, UUP is +6.72%, while UDN is -7.68%. Such moves may seem minor to some, but when analyzing the foreign exchange markets, anything over a 5% move should be considered significant.
  • Both UUP and UDN come with 0.75% expense ratios. However, UUP leads with $522M AUM, while UDN only has $62.3M under its belt.
  • Below is a 16-month chart of the U.S. Dollar Index. Investors can see that the index is +8.7% from its YTD low back on Jan. 6 and +3.4% in just the last 14 days:

  • How much more strength does the dollar have behind it becomes a question for investors. TS Lombard, a macro research shop, noted in a recent report: “We expect the dollar to strengthen further. .… While the level of the greenback may not be punitive now, a further leg up, especially if led by yuan weakness, will weigh on global financing conditions.”
  • The continued bullish dollar trend is built on the fact that the Dollar Index recently witnessed its largest one-day gain in over five months.
