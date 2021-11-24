Heading into Thanksgiving, mortgage rates remain stagnant at 3.1%

Nov. 24, 2021

  • "Despite the noise around the economy, inflation, and monetary policy, mortgage rate volatility has been low," Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist Sam Khater commented.
  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.1% with an average 0.7 point for the week ending Nov. 24, 2021, unchanged from last week; higher than year ago the 30-year FRM averaged 2.72%, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.42% with an average 0.7 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.39% and a year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.28%.
  • 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 2.47% with an average 0.3 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.49% and a year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.16%.
  • Mortgage demand is moving higher led by an unusual surge in home buying which is due to the market enters the historically slow holiday season; total mortgage application volume rose 1.8% last week compared with the previous week, as per Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index.
  • Applications to purchase a home rose 5% for the week still 4% lower than same week a year ago, marking the third-straight weekly gain.
  • Mortgage applications to refinance a home loan were essentially flat, rising just 0.4% from the prior week; refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 63.1% of total applications from 62.9% the previous week.
  • MBA estimates rates to hit 4% by 2022 end, purchase mortgage originations to grow 9% to a record $1.73T in 2022, refis are projected to fall 62% to $860B in 2022.
