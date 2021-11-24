U.S. crypto sprint, upcoming clarity may benefit crypto bank stocks, Morgan Stanley says
Nov. 24, 2021 10:28 AM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI), SBNYCUBI, MCB, NYCB, NBHC, TBKBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe thinks the "crypto sprint" initiative, a roadmap for how banking regulators plan to create a framework around crypto-related services that could be offered by banks, underscores regulators' sense of urgency on the matter, he writes in a note to clients.
- "Policymakers are progressing toward a regulatory framework for crypto-related banking services faster than we previously thought," Zerbe notes.
- On the flip side, Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan thinks crypto regulation will be a slow, measured process.
- Zerbe expects more regulatory clarity on crypto-related services throughout next year, "which could be a positive for Silvergate (NYSE:SI) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)."
- "Well-crafted regulation will help to promote the adoption of crypto-assets and their related services," he adds.
- Some other crypto bank stocks that may also benefit from a regulatory framework include Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI), Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB), National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and Triumph (NASDAQ:TBK).
- In the past month, most these crypto bank stocks outpace Bitcoin (BTC-USD) by a wide margin, though in the past year, TBK and NBHC fall short of BTC's percentage return, as seen in the chart below.
