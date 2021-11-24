U.S. crypto sprint, upcoming clarity may benefit crypto bank stocks, Morgan Stanley says

Nov. 24, 2021 10:28 AM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI), SBNYCUBI, MCB, NYCB, NBHC, TBKBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Close Up Image Of A Stock Market Graph

solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe thinks the "crypto sprint" initiative, a roadmap for how banking regulators plan to create a framework around crypto-related services that could be offered by banks, underscores regulators' sense of urgency on the matter, he writes in a note to clients.
  • "Policymakers are progressing toward a regulatory framework for crypto-related banking services faster than we previously thought," Zerbe notes.
  • On the flip side, Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan thinks crypto regulation will be a slow, measured process.
  • Zerbe expects more regulatory clarity on crypto-related services throughout next year, "which could be a positive for Silvergate (NYSE:SI) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)."
  • "Well-crafted regulation will help to promote the adoption of crypto-assets and their related services," he adds.
  • Some other crypto bank stocks that may also benefit from a regulatory framework include Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI), Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB), National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and Triumph (NASDAQ:TBK).
  • In the past month, most these crypto bank stocks outpace Bitcoin (BTC-USD) by a wide margin, though in the past year, TBK and NBHC fall short of BTC's percentage return, as seen in the chart below.
  • See how crypto bank stocks performed in Q3.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.