Anaplan gets put in the 'penalty box' as shares fall more than 20%
Nov. 24, 2021 10:28 AM ETAnaplan, Inc. (PLAN)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was headed for an un-Happy Thanksgiving when its shares fell more than 20%, Wednesday, as multiple analysts raised concerns about the data-collection software company's earnings results and billings outlook.
- Late Tuesday, Anaplan (PLAN) said that for its third quarter, its order billings grew by 26% from the same period a year ago. However, that growth rate fell from the 36% year-over-year growth Anaplan (PLAN) saw in its second quarter. The company also said subscription in its fourth quarter could rise by 27% from a year ago, down from the 33% growth it had in its third quarter.
- Anaplan (PLAN) also said that for its fourth quarter, it expects revenue to be in a range of $154 million to $155 million, and billings of $213 million to $214 million.Those figures led Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin to cut his rating on Anaplan's (PLAN) stock to neutral from overweight, and slash his price target on the company's stock to $48 a share from $77.
- "[Anaplan's] recovery thesis may take longer to materialize," Bracelin said, in a research note. "The combination of decelerating growth metrics and tepid outlook suggest the [company's] recovery thesis has stalled, eroding our confidence in the timing and sustainability of a growth recovery."
- Several other analysts took negative views about Anaplan (PLAN) and its outlook. At Barclay's, Raimo Lenschow took down his price target on Anaplan's (PLAN) shares to $68 from $84, saying that the company is now in "the penalty box" as far as investors are concerned.
- "Management discussed healthy underlying momentum, but third-quarter indicators in itself will not allow investors to share that optimism and hence, this is now turning into a wait an see story," Lenschow said, in a research note.
- For its third quarter, Anaplan (PLAN) reported a loss, excluding one-time items, of 5 cents a share, on revenue of $155.3 million. During the same period a year ago, Anaplan (PLAN) lost 5 cents a share, on $114.9 million in revenue. Wall Street analysts had forecast Anaplan (PLAN) to lose 11 cents a share on $146.1 million in revenue.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky said Anaplan's (PLAN) third-quarter results "introduced uncertainty into the growth story", and cut his price target on the stock to $73 a share from $80. Zlotsky left his overweight rating on Anaplan unchanged, but said, "we think it'll take several quarters of consistent execution for investors to regain confidence in the [Anaplan] management team."
- In October, Anaplan got some positive marks from UBS, which started coverage of the company with a buy rating.