SPAC Atlantic Coast ticks higher on report of talks to take Essentium public
Nov. 24, 2021
- SPAC Atlantic Coast Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAH) rose 0.3% on a report that it's in talks to take 3D printing solutions company Essentium public.
- The deal is expected to value the combined company at more than $900M, according to a Bloomberg report. Atlantic Coastal is also working to raise additional funding through a PIPE.
- Essentium joins other 3D printing companies that have agreed to go public through SPACs including Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM), Velo3D (NYSE:VLD), Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Fathom Digital, which SPAC Altimer Acquisition II (NYSE:ATMR) agreed to take public in July.
- Recall March, Atlantic Coastal Acquisition prices $300M SPAC IPO, units begin trading.