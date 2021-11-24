SPAC Atlantic Coast ticks higher on report of talks to take Essentium public

Plastic fan propeller 3D printing process

simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

  • SPAC Atlantic Coast Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAH) rose 0.3% on a report that it's in talks to take 3D printing solutions company Essentium public.
  • The deal is expected to value the combined company at more than $900M, according to a Bloomberg report. Atlantic Coastal is also working to raise additional funding through a PIPE.
  • Essentium joins other 3D printing companies that have agreed to go public through SPACs including Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM), Velo3D (NYSE:VLD), Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Fathom Digital, which SPAC Altimer Acquisition II (NYSE:ATMR) agreed to take public in July.
  • Recall March, Atlantic Coastal Acquisition prices $300M SPAC IPO, units begin trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.