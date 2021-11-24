Germany's new ruling coalition eyes legalizing recreational marijuana

Nov. 24, 2021

Berlin Hemp Parade 2016

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

  • A coalition of German political parties is working on a plan that would legalize the sale of cannabis for recreational use.
  • Sales would be done through licensed stores, Die Funke Mediengruppe reported.
  • The coalition is composed of the Green Party, the Liberal Free Democrats, and the Social Democrats.
  • It is not yet known if the plan would allow cultivation of marijuana in the country.
  • If approved, Germany would be the first European country to legalize cannabis and regulate a market. In Luxembourg, growing and use of marijuana is permitted.
  • Selected cannabis growers: Canopy Growth (CGC +2.8%), Tilray (TLRY +4.2%), Cronos (CRON +3.0%), and Aurora Cannabis (ACB +2.1%).
