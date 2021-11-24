Kingsoft Cloud drops after Q3 revenue miss
Nov. 24, 2021 11:14 AM ETKingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Kingsoft Cloud (KC -4.2%) reports Q3 revenue at $374.6M, misses by consensus $7.23M, an increase of 39.6%, the increases were due to the growth in both public cloud services and enterprise cloud services for our premium customers.
- Revenues from public cloud services were $261.7M, a 28.7% increase.
- Enterprise cloud services were $112.8M, a 77.7% increase.
- Gross profit decreased by 21.7% to $13.7M.
- Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 19.7% to $14.3M.
- Operating loss was $72.8M.
- Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats consensus by $0.22.
- Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $930.4M as of September 30, 2021.
Business Outlook: For Q4 total revenues to be between RMB2.63B-RMB2.83B, representing a year- over-year growth of 37% to 47%.