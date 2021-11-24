Jobless claims are at decades lows; Jefferies picks the best stocks for labor shortages
Nov. 24, 2021 11:37 AM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), EFX, LDOS, NLSNBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor23 Comments
- "On virtually every employment indicator, the US labor market is sizzling hot," Jefferies says.
- This morning, the Labor Department reported that weekly jobless claims fell to 199K from 260K, the lowest number since 1969.
- While seasonal adjustments mean the numbers will reverse next week, "the trend in claims is clearly falling," Pantheon Macroecomomics says. "Laying off staff is risky when the labor market is so tight, with near-record job openings."
- Jefferies equity strategist Sean Darby and quant strategist Kenneth Chan recently issued their 2022 outlook, including investment themes uncorrelated to their broader market forecast.
- In a theme entitled "Workers of the World Unite!" they say that job openings and quits rates at record highs while unemployment is still well off cyclical lows is "particularly pertinent."
- "Indeed, Jefferies US economics team has highlighted that US strike activity near doubled in October," they write. "One other example of US labor tightness is that the number of job vacancies is outstripping those unemployed."
- They remain "favorably disposed" to the S&P 500 Professional Services (SP500-202020) group.
- In that group, Jefferies' top picks are Equifax (NYSE:EFX), Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK).
