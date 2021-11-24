Enel SpA could list EV unit, boosts planned clean energy spending by 6%
Nov. 24, 2021 11:25 AM ETEnel SpA (ENLAY)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Enel SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY +1.5%) is considering listing its electric vehicle unit after spinning the company off from its technology business.
- CEO Francesco Starace said that it would have be evaluated but listing the unit in the future "could be a good choice." Starace said the company was also looking into partnerships, new shareholders, and an IPO option.
- Enel also announced plans to spend $191B over the next decade to boost its shift to cleaner energy sources, a 6% increase from previous plans. Roughly half of Enel's investments will be towards the goal of expanding renewable energy sources as the company looks to exit coal generation by 2027 and gas generation by 2040.
- Enel is one of UBS' top stock picks in disruptor sectors.