Spotify gains 2% as Benchmark starts at Buy, expecting higher margins
Nov. 24, 2021 11:29 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)TMEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Amid some mixed tech market performance, Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is up 2% today following a bullish initiation at Benchmark.
- The firm started coverage at Buy, calling it the "marquee" global audio streaming service and noting advertising and podcasting growth should increasingly complement its core premium music streaming offering.
- "Streaming already represents 83% of U.S. recorded music sales," analyst Matthew Harrigan says. "We fully expect Spotify to remain the No. 1 entrant in most developed markets, except for China where it owns a ~9% equity position in Tencent Music (NYSE:TME)."
- Benchmark has a "constructive" outlook on 2022, expecting 26 million new Spotify Premium customers to drive 21.3% Euro top line growth (including 200-plus basis points in foreign exchange benefit).
- Management's set to stimulate monthly active user growth and improve gross margin, with further benefit from higher prices for audio advertising, Benchmark says. App downloads and streaming activities are higher, and the margins should see further expansion from momentum in podcasting and artist marketplaces.
- Spotify usually looks compelling on an enterprise value/sales approach, Harrigan says, but the firm's thesis depends on the company jumping out of a current low-margin position. It's taking the long view (full decade) on music streaming's total addressable market.
- Benchmark's discounted free cash flow model points to a target 2022 EV/sales multiple of 4.1x (vs. a current 3.2x), leading it to a $300 price target that implies 21% upside.
- Yesterday, Spotify and Netflix partnered on a "Netflix Hub" to serve as the video streamer's home on Spotify, serving up audio content tied to Netflix programs.