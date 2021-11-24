Model portfolio assets reach record, producing big effects when models are tweaked
- Assets in portfolios that use preset investment templates reached a record high of $4.9T of money in U.S. mutual funds and ETFs in September, up ~29% from a year ago, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing data from Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).
- With clout like that, so-called model portfolios can also have reverberations in broader trends when any adjustments are made to the model. Such portfolios provide financial advisers with a cheaper way to invest client money.
- "They could intensify or accelerate trends already happening," William Trout, director of wealth management at consulting firm Javelin Strategy & Research, told WSJ.
- For example, BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) most popular model series has tens of billions of dollars invested and and adjustments to the models can significantly influence funds' movements, WSJ said.
- On Oct. 21, the asset manager increased assets in an exchange-traded fund tracking an index of inflation-protected U.S. Treasury bonds to some of its model portfolios. Then on Oct. 22, the iShares TIPS Bond ETF pulled in ~$500M, more than 10 times the average inflows that the fund took in each day in the previous 12 months, according to the WSJ's analysis of FactSet data.
- It's not clear how much of the money flowing into the funds was directly from investors using the model portfolios and how much was from other investors piling on.
- On the flip side, BlackRock (BLK) trimmed some of its models' positions in the iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF. The ETF then posted its biggest one-day outflow of ~$720M on Oct. 25.
