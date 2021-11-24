Morgan Stanley initiates Celularity at equal-weight as programs still in early stages

Nov. 24, 2021 11:39 AM ETCelularity Inc. (CELU)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Morgan Stanley Headquarters At 1585 Broadway In New York

Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Morgan Stanley has initiated Celularity (CELU -3.6%) at equal-weight with a $9 price target (~26% upside).
  • Analyst Jeffrey Hung writes that while initial human data for the an earlier formulation of the company's lead candidate, CYNK-001, for acute myeloid was promising, it was only a proof-of-concept.
  • He also notes promising preclinical data for CyCART-19, a CAR-T therapy for B-cell malignancies.
  • "It remains challenging to draw conclusions in oncology based on limited number of patients ahead of human proof-of-concept efficacy data," Hung writes.
  • Read about Celularity's partnership with Imugene on solid tumors.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.