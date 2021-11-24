Morgan Stanley initiates Celularity at equal-weight as programs still in early stages
Nov. 24, 2021 11:39 AM ETCelularity Inc. (CELU)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley has initiated Celularity (CELU -3.6%) at equal-weight with a $9 price target (~26% upside).
- Analyst Jeffrey Hung writes that while initial human data for the an earlier formulation of the company's lead candidate, CYNK-001, for acute myeloid was promising, it was only a proof-of-concept.
- He also notes promising preclinical data for CyCART-19, a CAR-T therapy for B-cell malignancies.
- "It remains challenging to draw conclusions in oncology based on limited number of patients ahead of human proof-of-concept efficacy data," Hung writes.
