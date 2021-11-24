XPeng price target raised after Q3 beat and future European expansion plans
Nov. 24, 2021 2:01 PM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Following Q3 upbeat, Chinese EV maker XPeng (XPEV +6.0%) shares gain after the analysts raised the company's price target on European expansion plans as the company wants to sell half of its cars in overseas markets.
- The company saw strong Q3 results with deliveries up 199% Y/Y and 47.5% Q/Q to 25,666 units, exceeding the company's guidance of 23,000 to 25,000 vehicles.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to expand in international markets in the next couple of years following first shipments to Norway last year and expects to enter the Swedish, Danish, and Dutch markets in 2022.
- "As a company that focuses on global opportunities, we want to be balanced with our contribution of delivery — half from China, half from outside China — in the long run," vice president and chairman Brian Gu explained in an interview on Squawk Box Asia.
- Chinese rivals Nio and BYD have already started Norway expansion last year.
- Citi analyst Jeff Chung raised his target to $92 from $87, keeping a Buy rating. The analyst said XPeng's Q3 results were "robust." Chung sees robotaxi's being a potential catalyst for next year.
- BofA analyst Ming Hsun Lee raised the price target to $66 from $63, maintaining a Buy rating. Lee also raised company's sales estimate for FY2022 and FY2023 following the earnings report.
- Last week, the company unveiled its new G9 flagship smart SUV at the 19th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition.
- A look at the company's average price target history vs. actual price for past six months.