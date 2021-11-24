XPeng price target raised after Q3 beat and future European expansion plans

Nov. 24, 2021 2:01 PM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Following Q3 upbeat, Chinese EV maker XPeng (XPEV +6.0%) shares gain after the analysts raised the company's price target on European expansion plans as the company wants to sell half of its cars in overseas markets.
  • The company saw strong Q3 results with deliveries up 199% Y/Y and 47.5% Q/Q to 25,666 units, exceeding the company's guidance of 23,000 to 25,000 vehicles.
  • XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to expand in international markets in the next couple of years following first shipments to Norway last year and expects to enter the Swedish, Danish, and Dutch markets in 2022.
  • "As a company that focuses on global opportunities, we want to be balanced with our contribution of delivery — half from China, half from outside China — in the long run," vice president and chairman Brian Gu explained in an interview on Squawk Box Asia.
  • Chinese rivals Nio and BYD have already started Norway expansion last year.
  • Citi analyst Jeff Chung raised his target to $92 from $87, keeping a Buy rating. The analyst said XPeng's Q3 results were "robust." Chung sees robotaxi's being a potential catalyst for next year.
  • BofA analyst Ming Hsun Lee raised the price target to $66 from $63, maintaining a Buy rating. Lee also raised company's sales estimate for FY2022 and FY2023 following the earnings report.
  • Last week, the company unveiled its new G9 flagship smart SUV at the 19th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition.
  • A look at the company's average price target history vs. actual price for past six months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.