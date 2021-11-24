Titan Machinery drops 9% after downgrade by Baird, PT at $41

Close up thumb down caucasian hand gesture. Everything is bad.

Evgenia Tsvirko/iStock via Getty Images

  • Analyst Mircea Dobre at Baird downgraded Titan Machinery (TITN -8.7%) to Neutral from Outperform.
  • Analyst mentions that after witnessing 96% YTD gains and its valuation reaching levels last seen in the 2011-2012.

  • This represents an agriculture super cycle, reflecting upside, operational improvement and resumption in larger scale acquisitions.
  • Price target set to $41, implies a 7.1% increase from last price. Average PT is $40.33.
  • Analysing company's recent Q3 earnings report, where topline and bottomline beat consensus.
  • However, Craig Hallum raised target from $35 to $40.
  • Company raised FY22 EPS guidance to $2.40-2.60 from $2-2.20 previously.
