Titan Machinery drops 9% after downgrade by Baird, PT at $41
Nov. 24, 2021 2:12 PM ETTitan Machinery Inc. (TITN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Analyst Mircea Dobre at Baird downgraded Titan Machinery (TITN -8.7%) to Neutral from Outperform.
- Analyst mentions that after witnessing 96% YTD gains and its valuation reaching levels last seen in the 2011-2012.
- This represents an agriculture super cycle, reflecting upside, operational improvement and resumption in larger scale acquisitions.
- Price target set to $41, implies a 7.1% increase from last price. Average PT is $40.33.
- Analysing company's recent Q3 earnings report, where topline and bottomline beat consensus.
- However, Craig Hallum raised target from $35 to $40.
- Company raised FY22 EPS guidance to $2.40-2.60 from $2-2.20 previously.