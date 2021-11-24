Viomi Technology shares slip after Q3 earnings miss and soft guidance

Nov. 24, 2021 2:17 PM ETViomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Viomi Technology (VIOT -14.0%) reports revenue declined 25% Y/Y in Q3, mainly due to the significant decrease in sales of Xiaomi-branded sweeper robots, as well as product portfolio adjustments for margin expansion in other categories.
  • Number of cumulative household users reached approximately 6.3M, vs. approximately 5.9M previous quarter and approximately 4.6M year ago.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was RMB22.2M vs. non-GAAP net income of RMB57.4M year ago.
  • Bottom line declined due to the substantial increase in R&D and marketing expenses.
  • For 4Q21, the company currently expects: Net revenues to be between RMB1.2B and RMB1.3B vs. consensus growth of 0.40% Y/Y.
  • The company expects the sales of Xiaomi-branded sweeper robots continue to decrease in 4Q21 and the own-branded sweeper robot business to achieve faster growth, which will become one of the main categories.
