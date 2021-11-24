Tegna gains on report of increased bid from Standard General/Apollo
Nov. 24, 2021 3:49 PM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA), APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) rose 0.6% after a report that bidding group Standard Media and Apollo Group (NYSE:APO) increased their offer. this week.
- The group raised their offer to $22.65/share above an earlier bid of $22, according to a Dealreporter item.
- The news comes after last week when CTFN reported that a group led by Byron Allen was more likely to win the auction for Tegna after bids were due.
- CTFN reported earlier this month that the Allen bid was expected in the next several weeks and that it will be valued at $23/share with financing led by Ares. Reuters also reported that Allen had raised $10B in preferred equity and debt for a Tegna bid.
- The New York post originally reported about the $22/offer from Standard Media/Apollo in September.