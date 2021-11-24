American Express CEO: Business strong in Q4, expects momentum to continue into 2022

  • American Express CEO Stephen Squeri said Wednesday that its business in October and November has surpassed the better-than-expected results it posted for Q3, a trend he sees continuing into 2022.
  • Speaking to CNBC, the top executive at American Express (NYSE:AXP) attributed its strong results to robust consumer spending, although the slow recovery of the travel sector has curtailed its growth somewhat.
  • Detailing the financial services provider's recent performance, Squeri said the company's revenues in October were 8% above levels seen in the pre-pandemic times of 2019.
  • He noted that this was held back by lingering weakness in travel. Non-travel revenues were up 21% compared to 2019, he said.
  • Long-term, Squeri believes travel will return to pre-pandemic levels, with significant pent-up demand for recreational trips.
  • He also expects business travel will eventually "come back fully," although he thinks the details will be different in the post-pandemic, remote-work world.
  • "Here's what will never go away: visiting customers. There is nothing like being in front of people face to face and building those relationships," he said.
