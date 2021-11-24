Local Bounti soars 61% intraday in third session after ecofriendly food firm’s SPAC deal (update)

Nov. 24, 2021 3:58 PM ETLocal Bounti Corporation (LOCL)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor

Female farm worker using digital tablet in greenhouse

The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Ecofriendly produce firm Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) rose more than 60% intraday Wednesday in its third session since going public via a SPAC deal, apparently rising on social-media buzz that included speculation about a short squeeze.
  • LOCL rose as much as 60.7% to a record $12.87 intraday high before partly pulling back to close at $10.62, up 32.6% on the session.
  • Shares were rallying on no apparent news other social-media buzz about a possible short squeeze – a vicious cycle in which a stock rises and those shorting the stock buy shares to cut their losses, sending the price even higher.
  • Local Bounti (LOCL) went public Monday following closure of a merger with special purpose acquisition company Leo Holdings III at a $1.1B valuation. LOCL sank 15.2% over its first two days following the SPAC deal's closure, ending Tuesday at $8.01.
  • However, Wednesday's rebound means stock is now up 12.4% from the $9.45 that Leo Holdings III ended at for the final time last Friday before turning its listing over to LOCL.
  • Local Bounti (LOCL) bills itself as a “breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company.” The firm grows produce at a Montana indoor-farming facility, with the controlled environment allowing it to grow crops year-round without pesticides and herbicides.
  • The company, which sells its produce to nearby Montana and Idaho retailers, boasts that it uses 90% less land and water than conventional outdoor farming does.
  • LOCL's CEO Craig Hurlbert recently talked to Seeking Alpha in a wide-ranging interview about the company's plans.
