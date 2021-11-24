Southern California Edison starts power shutoffs ahead of Thanksgiving
Nov. 24, 2021 4:21 PM ETEdison International (EIX), SREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Southern California Edison (EIX +1%) says it began shutting off power in the mountains near Los Angeles as a precaution against potential wildfires sparked by strong winds.
- The initial power shutoff includes 465 homes and businesses in San Bernardino County. SoCal Edison warns more than 150K homes and businesses could lose electricity by tomorrow, while Sempra Energy's (SRE +0.2%) San Diego Gas & Electric could shut power to more than 42K customers.
- The National Weather Service says dry winds that swept southern California starting yesterday are expected to continue through Friday, raising the risk of dangerous fire conditions in the drought-stricken region.
- After reaching a settlement with state regulators, SoCal Edison recently raised its estimated losses from wildfires in 2017-18 to $7.5B.